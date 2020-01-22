BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 9,048 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

