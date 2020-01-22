BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,698,501,000 after acquiring an additional 694,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,635,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6,936.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,612,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,718 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

