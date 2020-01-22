BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in Ecolab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $514,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $195.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

