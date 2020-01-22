South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Position Reduced by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE SJI opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.67.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.51%.

SJI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.