BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN opened at $1,892.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,826.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,816.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
