BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,892.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,826.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,816.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

