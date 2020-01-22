BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $211.73 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.32 and a 200 day moving average of $199.10.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

