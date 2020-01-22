BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 11,425 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,089,000 after buying an additional 710,752 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

WMB opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.00, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

