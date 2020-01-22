United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 90,572 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 41.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

