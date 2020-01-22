BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 18,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,229,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,355 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 23,909.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,971,000 after buying an additional 875,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,322,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

NYSE BAX opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $68.69 and a twelve month high of $91.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.