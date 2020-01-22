$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.80. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,597.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after buying an additional 492,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,911,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CDK Global by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,033,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,523,000 after acquiring an additional 335,048 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.