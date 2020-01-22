PEUGEOT SA/ADR to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of PUGOY stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.28.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

