PEUGEOT SA/ADR to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of PUGOY stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

