Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

LTHM opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Livent has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $798,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Livent by 29.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 249,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

