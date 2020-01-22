FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners LP Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CQP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

CQP opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $220,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

