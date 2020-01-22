FY2019 EPS Estimates for HB Fuller Co Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:FUL)

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for HB Fuller in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HB Fuller’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

FUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price target on HB Fuller and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE:FUL opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,153,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after buying an additional 83,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,932,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 283.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 259,065 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $396,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

