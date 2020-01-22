FY2019 EPS Estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Commerzbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

