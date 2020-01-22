Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.47 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $6.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.44. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.81.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $328.33 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

