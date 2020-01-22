First Majestic Silver Corp. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – B. Riley dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. First Majestic Silver’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 35,738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 175.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,402 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

