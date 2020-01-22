FY2019 Earnings Estimate for ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMTY opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

About ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

