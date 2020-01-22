Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

TSCO stock opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

