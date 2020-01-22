FY2019 Earnings Forecast for ONEOK, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKE. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

