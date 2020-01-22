Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $9.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

RS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Shares of RS stock opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

