Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Spirent Communications in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirent Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Spirent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of SPMYY opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.84. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.