Boyd Group Income Fund Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.01 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$215.00 target price on Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$223.75.

TSE:BYD opened at C$221.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$201.63 and a 1-year high of C$229.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.31.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$566.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$562.93 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Boyd Group Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD)

