FY2019 Earnings Forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Issued By B. Riley

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.64 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.42.

FR stock opened at C$13.69 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$6.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.69.

In related news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total value of C$1,141,689.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,083.13. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,327,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$47,412,543. Insiders have sold 178,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,606 in the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

