Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the company will earn $3.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$85.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$75.61 and a 12-month high of C$105.93. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.92 billion.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Alexandre Macedo sold 63,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.31, for a total transaction of C$4,053,780.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,481,059.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.24%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.