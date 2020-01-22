Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.67 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

VWAGY stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90.

