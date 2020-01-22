BidaskClub Downgrades IES (NASDAQ:IESC) to Hold

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
IES stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. IES has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $27.20.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
