BidaskClub Downgrades IES (NASDAQ:IESC) to Hold

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IES stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. IES has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IES by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IES by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in IES by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in IES by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

