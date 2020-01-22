EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Upgraded at US Capital Advisors

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

EQM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

NYSE EQM opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.98. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $47.66.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 38.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 838,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,175,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 321,883 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 152,962 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

