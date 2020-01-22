BidaskClub Lowers TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Strong Sell

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $41.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 121,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 56.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

