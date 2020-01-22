Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

