Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Rating Reiterated by Svb Leerink

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Svb Leerink in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MLND opened at $7.86 on Monday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 177,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 115,965 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 126,994 shares during the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.