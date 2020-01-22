MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTSI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after buying an additional 106,782 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,843,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 135,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

