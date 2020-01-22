BidaskClub Upgrades Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to “Strong-Buy”

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, November 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of VECO opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $816.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $74,876.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,020.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,759,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,877 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 133,241 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

