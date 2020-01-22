Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

OKTA stock opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.69. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.44 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 4,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $521,511.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,270 shares of company stock worth $36,048,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 8.0% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2019 Earnings Forecast for ONEOK, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors
FY2019 Earnings Forecast for ONEOK, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
Spirent Communications Plc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Spirent Communications Plc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Boyd Group Income Fund Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.01 Per Share
Boyd Group Income Fund Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.01 Per Share
FY2019 Earnings Forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By B. Riley
FY2019 Earnings Forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By B. Riley
Restaurant Brands International Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share
Restaurant Brands International Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report