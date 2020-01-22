Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

OKTA stock opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.69. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.44 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 4,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $521,511.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,270 shares of company stock worth $36,048,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 8.0% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

