Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SILC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of SILC opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. Silicom has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $270.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 million. Silicom had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Silicom’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Silicom during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

