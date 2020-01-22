BidaskClub Lowers Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) to Hold

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

TSG opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -124.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. Stars Group has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

