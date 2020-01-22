Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $872.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,639 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $5,115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 158.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 94,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $2,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

