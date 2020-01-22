Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

Itron stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Itron has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $88.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. Itron’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 139,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 44.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Itron by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

