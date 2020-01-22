Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.
Itron stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Itron has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $88.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 139,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 44.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Itron by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
