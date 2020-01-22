Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 548,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 456,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6,029.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 446,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,637,000 after buying an additional 341,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 197,365 shares during the period. 20.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

