Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.
Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 548,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 456,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6,029.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 446,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,637,000 after buying an additional 341,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 197,365 shares during the period. 20.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
