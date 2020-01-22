Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,767.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

NYSE ENR opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.79 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

