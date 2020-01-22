CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

