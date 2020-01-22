CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PPG Industries by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average is $121.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.56.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

