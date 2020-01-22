Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 15.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Shares of C opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.