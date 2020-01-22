S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $296.20 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $185.08 and a 12 month high of $299.44. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.27.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

