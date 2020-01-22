Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $217.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.09. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

