CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Boston Partners lifted its position in KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 27,967.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,234,000 after buying an additional 1,182,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,031,000 after buying an additional 619,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after buying an additional 470,708 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock opened at $178.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $182.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.77.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total transaction of $432,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.