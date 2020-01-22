CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 3,368 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,788,392,000 after buying an additional 3,032,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after buying an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,022,259,000 after buying an additional 85,771 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $638,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,987,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $375,700,000 after acquiring an additional 119,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

