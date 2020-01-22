CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 205 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,046 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of IR stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

