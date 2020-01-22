CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 344 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $858,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Paper by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,200,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,627,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,665,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in International Paper by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 208,937 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

