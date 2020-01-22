Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys Shares of 2,594 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 22,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 211,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.42 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

